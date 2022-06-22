Patch 0.2.09

Added: Functional stashes

Added: Simple stash repair mechanism (wip)

Added: Structure decay support

Fixed: Chat filter option

Fixed: Takeoff ability usage while carrying something

Possible Fix: for soft lock issue when chat type selection is open while new chat message pops up

Fixed: Inventory replication issue caused by UE5 switch - consuming and item now reduces quantity properly)

Fixed: Aim correction calculation - Aim correction now perfectly matches with camera direction unless camera angle is bigger than angle limit

Fixed: some interaction inventory issues

Fixed: Remote/character inventory update issue in single-player mode

Improved: Head look at rotation code

Updated: Increased chat limit to 1024 characters

This patch is a bit smaller on the player side of things since we are working on more complex parts of the game in the background which you will get to enjoy in a later patch.