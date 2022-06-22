Update 0.5.2.2 brings an improved world save system. Now enemy proectiles and enemy AoE attacks are also saved when switching to the skilltree for example. Minimap icons update issues have also been fixed.
- Improved world save system which can now also save enemy projectiles and enemy AoE attacks
- Emerald Widow has now an increased cooldown after eggs have been spawned
- Emerald Widow spawned eggs are now also saved and persistent when switching game scenes
- Fixed minimap icon for chest not beeing updated directly when opening the chest
- Fixed minimap icons for map event markers not being deleted after the event is completed
Changed files in this update