Update notes for 22 June 2022

[Add] New graphics settings, Display Mode and Display Resolution
[Add] Added endless mode
[Add] Added stamina, start endless games, consume stamina
[Add] Added new item to increase max stamina
[Add] Endgame highscore icon
[Add] character end game animation
[Add] Addition of different transition platforms
[Mod] Pause menu redone
[Mod] The daily reward window will no longer appear on the very first launch of the game
[Mod] Change in the keys, the game is playable entirely with mouse or keyboard
Z or Space or Up Arrow or Up Left Mouse Click to Jump
S or Down Arrow or Right Click to Descend/Roll
1 or Q or Left Arrow or Wheel Up for the first item in endless
2 or D or Right Arrow or Wheel Down for the second item in endless
O or Esc or Wheel click to pause
[Mod] of the highscore endgame icon
[Mod] endless difficulty selection map to match Josephine's design
[Fix] roll animation sinking into the ground
[Fix] of the bug on mobile preventing to chain the roll on the ground after pressing the down key when the character was in the air
[Fix] "Next" button at game end not always working
[Fix] Translation, spelling mistakes, grammar, conjugations...
[Fix] Menu button lag when changing language
[Fix] Terrain issues, like missing textures, areas where the person gets stuck, ...
