Update notes for 22 June 2022

[Add] New graphics settings, Display Mode and Display Resolution

[Add] Added endless mode

[Add] Added stamina, start endless games, consume stamina

[Add] Added new item to increase max stamina

[Add] Endgame highscore icon

[Add] character end game animation

[Add] Addition of different transition platforms

[Mod] Pause menu redone

[Mod] The daily reward window will no longer appear on the very first launch of the game

[Mod] Change in the keys, the game is playable entirely with mouse or keyboard

Z or Space or Up Arrow or Up Left Mouse Click to Jump

S or Down Arrow or Right Click to Descend/Roll

1 or Q or Left Arrow or Wheel Up for the first item in endless

2 or D or Right Arrow or Wheel Down for the second item in endless

O or Esc or Wheel click to pause

[Mod] of the highscore endgame icon

[Mod] endless difficulty selection map to match Josephine's design

[Fix] roll animation sinking into the ground

[Fix] of the bug on mobile preventing to chain the roll on the ground after pressing the down key when the character was in the air

[Fix] "Next" button at game end not always working

[Fix] Translation, spelling mistakes, grammar, conjugations...

[Fix] Menu button lag when changing language

[Fix] Terrain issues, like missing textures, areas where the person gets stuck, ...