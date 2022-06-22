Pamperümpel Industries Needs You! [New Update Live]

Share · View all patches · Build 8988351 · Last edited 22 June 2022 – 19:52:09 UTC by Wendy

Human interns have requested significant changes to the “Pamperümpel Safety System.exe” software, the corporate issued remote login application that allows earthlings to build safety protocols to save employees on another planet - find below some changes:

-More properties have been built and require evacuation protocols (new levels, like)

Initial safety management training has been improved (revised tutorial)

Pamperümpel Industries now produces new consumer products and resources:

Explosives

Freezeables

Recyclable (burnable) trash

…and many more!

Corporate supervisors have been upgraded with a nearly noticeable amount of empathy

The city and districts have grown with only minor pollution to the environment

The home screen now shows a clearer world map

Properties include some surrounding decoration based on the district

Pammy workers have received new training, including having a better understanding of what fire is and slightly fewer erratic behaviours

Camera controls have been totally revised

The software has received some input upgrades