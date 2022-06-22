Pamperümpel Industries Needs You! [New Update Live]

Human interns have requested significant changes to the “Pamperümpel Safety System.exe” software, the corporate issued remote login application that allows earthlings to build safety protocols to save employees on another planet - find below some changes:
-More properties have been built and require evacuation protocols (new levels, like)
- Initial safety management training has been improved (revised tutorial)
- Pamperümpel Industries now produces new consumer products and resources:
- Explosives
- Freezeables
- Recyclable (burnable) trash
- …and many more!
-
Corporate supervisors have been upgraded with a nearly noticeable amount of empathy
-
The city and districts have grown with only minor pollution to the environment
The home screen now shows a clearer world map
Properties include some surrounding decoration based on the district
-
Pammy workers have received new training, including having a better understanding of what fire is and slightly fewer erratic behaviours
-
Camera controls have been totally revised
-
The software has received some input upgrades
- You can now submit reports and suggestions directly
- Help texts are now available
- More tasks will be asked of you at properties
- Item descriptions now available on the toolbar
- Buttons are shinier
- Who needs payment after completing your work when you have confetti?
- Pammy names and health are now clearer
- The software is now more compatible with different hardware
Changed files in this update