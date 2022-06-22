Update 0.4.8: Vegetation, farming and volumetric clouds

Hi folks,

this update is a preparation for the upcoming world generation update - it introduces lots of new plants and trees, vegetables and fruits, farming and plant growth as well as volumetric clouds!

In total, this update introduces more than 60 new trees (including saplings and young versions), more than 30 plants and crops (without taking the various growth stages into account) and 11 rocks and dead tree trunks. This update also introduces more than 10 new edible fruits and vegetables as well as two new smelting furnaces (which are reworked versions of the furnaces from the Java version).

Various plants can be cultivated now: Similar to how it worked in the Java version, you can get a seedling from crops by using the sickle, which can then be planted on arable land (which can be prepared with a hoe).

Apart from the new content, this update also introduces a first version of volumetric clouds: Unlike a flat sky texture, they're actual "fluffy" 3D elements in the world. While you can't directly interact with them, it's still possible to have tall mountains or skyscrapers which soar above the clouds.

While the clouds are rendered very efficiently, they still have a small impact on performance, so if your machine is already struggling with the new version, it may be necessary to disable them - this can be done in the graphics settings.

Clouds already change depending on the weather. For instance, if you type "weather overcast" into console, you will see how the clouds will become bigger and more dense.

One note about the cloud altitude: The clouds may appear to be at a relatively low altitude currently, but actually the spawn point in the demo world is already at a relatively high elevation. This will change with the 2nd part of the world gen update.

We also took this opportunity to rework the vegetation shader - there is now a much better wind effect on trees and a better shader for snow. This also applies to plants and other elements like boulders or tree trunks.

Some of the new plants and trees will already spawn in the demo world, but if you want to check them all out, you can use the new creative mode vegetation placement tool: To do that, enable the creative mode by opening the console (press ~) and type "gm 1" (without quot. marks), then press F6 to enable the placement tool. Open your inventory to select one of the new plants, and hold C to bring up a radial menu with various settings.

The new content will provide a good foundation for the upcoming 2nd part of the world generation update. We've prepared two screenshots which will give you an idea of the how the upcoming forests will look like, for example:

As always, this update also fixes various issues, bugs and introduces some other improvements under the hood: For instance, terrain modifications will work considerably faster now. Please find the full changelog below.

The next update will be the 2nd part of the world generation: It will enable you to create randomly generated worlds, it will contain various islands and more diverse landscapes (forests etc), and it will also introduce flowing water - this also means the islands will no longer be surrounded by gravel, instead there will be actual oceans. Feel free to check out the development status on our Trello Roadmap :)

Changelog 2022-06-22 (0.4.8):