Patch Notes - Checkers Release

We are extremely excited to announce the addition of Checkers, our second game for the canVERSE platform!

Just like Chess, you can play solo or online against your friends. Checkers AKA Draughts in the UK offers players a simpler game to get to grips with.

We have taken on the feedback from Chess so you should find the Checkers AI much more approachable.

Although Checkers has been around for roughly 4,000 years, here’s a quick refresher of the basic rules -