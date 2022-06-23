Patch Notes - Checkers Release

We are extremely excited to announce the addition of Checkers, our second game for the canVERSE platform!
Just like Chess, you can play solo or online against your friends. Checkers AKA Draughts in the UK offers players a simpler game to get to grips with.
We have taken on the feedback from Chess so you should find the Checkers AI much more approachable.
Although Checkers has been around for roughly 4,000 years, here’s a quick refresher of the basic rules -
- Black goes first
- Pieces move diagonally one square on the black squares only
- Normal pieces can only advance forwards
- You have to move
- You have to take if you can
- Taking a piece jumps over them, essentially moving you two squares
- You can take multiple pieces in a single turn
- Getting a piece to the opponent's end of the board ‘crowns’ your piece (represented by stacking two pieces on top of each other)
- Crowned pieces can move forwards AND backwards
