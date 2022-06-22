Patch Notes v1.02

You can rest by pressing "Rest" in the bonfire window. You can quickly skip the day and night through rest.

The date of the in-game adventure is recorded at the top of the bonfire window.

A new skill "Will-O-The Wisp" has been added. It follows the player and lights the way.

New potions have been added. The elixir restores hp and mp at the same time.

I plan to add quests and monsters using the day and night cycle system in the future. Gathering systems such as crop cultivation are also being envisioned by combining the date system and the day & night system. If you feel that the night is too dark or the light source is too bright, I would appreciate it if you could ask for feedback from the community->discussion. Also, if you request interesting ideas, bug reports, and feedback, I will immediately reflect them.

Thank you!