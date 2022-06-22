Update [June 2022]

Hello, a lot of time past from last game update, some player thought that I'm stopped supporting this game, but no. I'm happy to show you new game update.

Now I'm finished this game update, and started work on a new update, some spoilers about the new patch you can see in the end of this article, also you can suggest your own ideas how to improve the game below in the comments or in our Discord.

Also, my new game Bicycle Rider Simulator in a finishing line, so don't forget to add in your wishlist.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1903400/Bicycle_Rider_Simulator/

New location: Home (sweet home);

Added new screen with information then the day ended. In this screen you can see information about your shop. Your revenue and expenses during the day.

Added shop work hours, now shop work from 8:00 until 23:00;

Added button for opening the store, located in the store storage;

Removed "Bills App", now all your expenses per the day will automatically taken off from your balance in the end of the day;

Removed "Day skip button";

Reworked opening shop system;

Reworked logic of spawn buyers, thieves;

That's all for this update, but now I want to show you some information about the future updates.

City extendention;

New game mechanics;

Interactable storage;

New tutorial for first start;

Dayily tasks;

and more you will see in the next updates!

Thanks to all players who playing and supporting the game, that so cool to see, that you interested in the game progress :)

Best Regards,

DiamosDev