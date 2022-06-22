Update to Version 0.226

The game has been updated to version 0.226.

This is a minor update; to see the release notes for the most recent large update (version 0.225), visit this link: https://steamcommunity.com/app/1184770/eventcomments/3418809548726959194/

FIXES

-Likely fixed an issue where the game could freeze if playing a game saved prior to version 0.225. Specifically, this problem would occur if the old save file included character children under the age of 18. The load process would not update these characters with a new variable. When these characters turned 18 and became proteges, they would still be missing the variable, which would cause the game to freeze if the protégé participated in an election.

-Fixed a misspelled variable, which could have caused issues when a protégé attempted to retire as a city council member.

NOTES

With any update, there is a rare chance of files getting corrupted. This can cause a black/white empty screen when starting the game, or it might prevent you from clicking any buttons. If you experience this problem, you can visit this forum post for instructions on how to fix it: https://steamcommunity.com/app/1184770/discussions/2/3085508296772338528/

If you experience any other problems, you can post a new discussion in the bug reports forum, by navigating to the community hub, clicking the Discussions tab, and clicking the Bug Reports link on the right side of the screen.