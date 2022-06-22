Inscryption V1.10 - Now on Mac and Linux!

Normally Unity makes Mac / Linux ports fairly easy but due to the scope and weirdness of Inscryption there were plenty of platform specific bugs to work out. Huge thanks to Ryan Lee (@belbeeno) who single-handedly destroyed these bugs. And thank you to the beta testers who played the Mac and Linux versions and reported them!
In working on these ports (and a few other ones ːstimulationː) we came across some issues that have existed in the Windows version since Kaycee's Mod. The following will be fixed in V1.10:
- Fixed: The Trapper's Skinning Knife from Kaycee's Mod appearing as a random item drop in Part 1 and Kaycee's Mod. It was only meant to be available by purchasing it from the Trapper directly.
- Fixed: The "Blood Artist" achievement unlocking too early.
- Fixed: Rare soft lock in the Cave Trial if mouse-ninja'ing a certain way.
- Fixed: Pressing the CC button while fast-forwarding through that sweet sweet Lucky Carder footage caused the fast-forward visual effects to stop.
- Other minor graphical issues fixed.
The incredible Mantis God cover art is by @carpetcrawler.
And I'm delighted to be able to feature another piece of fan art for the patch! This one is by @aureolin24.
Changed files in this update