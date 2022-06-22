 Skip to content

My Little Blacksmith Shop update for 22 June 2022

Patch 0.1.2.049

Patch 0.1.2.049

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hey Blacksmith's

Another update to fix a few more bugs.

This update only affects the "beta" branch.
I will be updating the main branch soon so that new players are no longer reporting issues for the very old version of the game.

Here are the patch notes.

Fixes
  • Fix issues when holding onto grips (and possibly other items) would cause fps drops over time.
  • Fix to when purchasing a combination of items from the Expedited Delivery Service would cause some of the items to not be delivered.
  • Fixes and rework of heating and cooling down metals on forge.
  • Fix issue where pressing “E” on walls with window blueprints will spawn the window shutters.
  • Fix to how some sounds are not muting, when all sounds are set to be muted.
Addition/Changes
  • Re-added outline when looking at interactable objects.
  • Added heating progress bar for metals.
  • Minor update to backpack UI.
  • Picking up large objects (using the “V” keyboard shortcut) will remove the original, making it easier to adjust and place down.
  • Adjusted stairs building blueprint.
  • Added a tall window building blueprint.

