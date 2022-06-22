Patch 0.1.2.049

Hey Blacksmith's
Another update to fix a few more bugs.
This update only affects the "beta" branch.
I will be updating the main branch soon so that new players are no longer reporting issues for the very old version of the game.
Here are the patch notes.
Fixes
- Fix issues when holding onto grips (and possibly other items) would cause fps drops over time.
- Fix to when purchasing a combination of items from the Expedited Delivery Service would cause some of the items to not be delivered.
- Fixes and rework of heating and cooling down metals on forge.
- Fix issue where pressing “E” on walls with window blueprints will spawn the window shutters.
- Fix to how some sounds are not muting, when all sounds are set to be muted.
Addition/Changes
- Re-added outline when looking at interactable objects.
- Added heating progress bar for metals.
- Minor update to backpack UI.
- Picking up large objects (using the “V” keyboard shortcut) will remove the original, making it easier to adjust and place down.
- Adjusted stairs building blueprint.
- Added a tall window building blueprint.
Changed depots in devtest branch