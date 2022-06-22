Patch 0.1.2.049

Share · View all patches · Build 8988055 · Last edited 22 June 2022 – 19:09:09 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hey Blacksmith's

Another update to fix a few more bugs.

This update only affects the "beta" branch.

I will be updating the main branch soon so that new players are no longer reporting issues for the very old version of the game.

Here are the patch notes.

Fixes

Fix issues when holding onto grips (and possibly other items) would cause fps drops over time.

Fix to when purchasing a combination of items from the Expedited Delivery Service would cause some of the items to not be delivered.

Fixes and rework of heating and cooling down metals on forge.

Fix issue where pressing “E” on walls with window blueprints will spawn the window shutters.

Fix to how some sounds are not muting, when all sounds are set to be muted.

Addition/Changes