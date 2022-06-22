 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Obsidian Prince update for 22 June 2022

Sacrifice, Time for Action & skill view in campaign fixes.

Share · View all patches · Build 8988018 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Another bug patch incoming!

Fixed an issue where Sacrifice would reset on room change.

Time for Action now properly apply energy at the beginning of a room.

The view skills button now opens your skill tree window in campaign.

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link