Sacrifice, Time for Action & skill view in campaign fixes.

Another bug patch incoming!
Fixed an issue where Sacrifice would reset on room change.
Time for Action now properly apply energy at the beginning of a room.
The view skills button now opens your skill tree window in campaign.
