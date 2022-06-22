The Beginning of the Future

Hello everyone!

Today we launch the first major update for Epic Jump!

This includes:

· Partial controller support.

· Local multiplayer.

· Volume options and game saves management.

· A scoring system.

· Music and some sounds

And more!

Note: For the local multiplayer to work you must have a second controller (Xbox or similar).

for this update to work correctly it's mandatory that you go to C:\Users\USERNAME\AppData\Local and look for the Epic_Jump folder and completely delete it.

This will erase all your progress but will make the game function as intended.

Once the game is out of early access all the saving files will be saved to the steam cloud.

Levels 6 and 7 are currently disabled because of problems we experienced in them but they will soon be back with levels 8 and 9.

We hope you can enjoy this new update and play it with your friends!

If you have any suggestions or problems please report them (preferably) to our Discord

The R4ptor Studios team.