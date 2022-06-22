Day 1 Major Bug-fixing

Greetings to all the gifted blacksmiths!

Thank you all for the overwhelming, yet pleasant launch of Anvil Saga. We have received a whole lot of comments, useful feedback, and support. Today we want to share the first important update focused on eliminating the most crucial bugs and problems in the release version.

Without further ado… Tada!

If you have already switched to the beta-branch with a hotfix, opt out of the beta-testing program before installing the update.

**New in this version:

Manual saves in the pause menu.

Saves when quitting to the main menu.

**

Fixed in this version:

Bug where the game would not save due to the blacksmiths wearing their equipment.

Workers stuck on the ladders when Antonio arrived.

Cupboard/bookcase room indicators resetting and displaying at incorrect places after reloading.

The empty hiring panel after reloading.

Orders uncompleted after reloading.

Orders endlessly competing after reloading.

The soldier, who pays money for good relations with England, stuck at the stall.

Customers not paying their debts and freezing after reloading.

Books losing the ‘read’ status after loading saves.

Uncompletable orders of the knights for sharpening with the book even if you have workers who have read the book.

The courier standing motionless after reloading.

Knights stuck in the doorway of the forge during the “Royal Hunt” modifier.

Employees stuck after quitting.

The toolbar breaking after loading saves.

Not counting arrowheads during the “Royal hunt” modifier.

“TODO” in the stones’ description for Olivia's earrings at Antonio's shop.

Arthur's line instead of the headman's line in the dialogue if the player agrees to pay for the witch ritual during the “Heavy rain” modifier.

Wrong text in the fair scene when hovering over the modifier.

The text on the ending screen after completing the available campaign.

The log breaking when clicking on the “Read Anvil Saga” button after reloading.

Knights’ dialogue lines going outside the speech bubble.

The picture before the fair disappearing at loading.

Not saving workers’ traits properly.

Small localization issues in choices.

Workers stuck at eating mushrooms/frightened animations.

Workers freezing while reading after sleeping.

Thank you for your support! Please keep the reviews, feedback and suggestions flowing. It really helps us.

Regards,

Anvil Saga Team