Inventory improvements Update - Fixes And Changes #1

Share · View all patches · Build 8987901 · Last edited 22 June 2022 – 21:09:14 UTC by Wendy

This is a small hotfix for the traditional recurve bow, which didn't work after the last update.

Improvements

Fixed an issue where traditional recurve bow didn't work

Misc

Updated known issues in Steam forums and Discord

