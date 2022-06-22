 Skip to content

Virtual Hunter update for 22 June 2022

Inventory improvements Update - Fixes And Changes #1

Virtual Hunter update for 22 June 2022

Inventory improvements Update - Fixes And Changes #1

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This is a small hotfix for the traditional recurve bow, which didn't work after the last update.

Improvements

  • Fixed an issue where traditional recurve bow didn't work

Misc

  • Updated known issues in Steam forums and Discord

