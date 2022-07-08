 Skip to content

SnackHunter update for 8 July 2022

SnackHunter is out now!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The time has finally come! Our first title SnackHunter is out today on Steam and on the App Stores!

We wish you lots of fun rounds of chasing each other, hiding from each other, annoying each other, supporting each other and growing together.

Kind of like how we developers felt during the last year :)

Feel free to tell your friends and families about SnackHunter, play, stream, show us your best rounds in Discord and share anything you like with us. Also, please feel free to contact us if you encounter bugs or notice other things that could be improved.

Have a great and fun weekend!

Team PolyPirates

