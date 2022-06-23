Customize your Sinner!

We have something really special for you. There's no point in stretching out the introductory words because we can't wait to give you another free add-on to Hell Architect!

This time we are adding a feature that will make each of your Circles of Hell unique. From now on Your tortures can be inflicted upon... co-workers, bosses, family, and disliked exes. In general, anyone who wronged you. Without further ado, we present...

THE MIRROR OF THE SOUL

A brand new building and a brand new function – from now on you can CUSTOMIZE YOUR SINNERS.

Thanks to the Mirror of The Soul you can change your Sinners:

Name

Skin color

Body type

Hairstyle

The method of "Censorship"

Headgear

Take and benefit from it all. There's no waiting around. Now Hell will be EXACTLY the way you want it!

Have fun, our dear f(r)iends!

