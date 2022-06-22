New patch! F1 Game tutorial - New feeder + bug fixes!

Hello! This patch took some time because we also started the integration of the gamepad (and it's not easy, and it will still take some time) and we are working together on a new class that will arrive soon with another patch!

Changelog 0.13.5 Adds - A complete game tutorial with videos (F1), totally customisable/moddable - New chicken feeder with possibility to use soulgems inside - Hapiness, food and energy bar added to tamed chickens/cows - NPC's stations interface has been completely redone Changes - Improved performances of the windows build by 60% (moved from 32 bits to 64 bits) - Smith: chances to get a Red item increased from 0.38% to 1.57% - Sacrifice souls are visible if the player don't have any buff/debuff icon - Dead chickens/cows associated to a feeder will not be lost Fix: - NPC pathfinding - NPC are not sync on multiplayer - Smith: rarity factor increased from 1.5 to 1.9 - Guns and scepters are invisible - Chicken and cow are associated to mangers multiple times - Belts don't update correctly the cogs connections - Runes malus is not visible on armors - Some UI crashes - Refactor of entities game code to remove some random crashes Notes: - In multiplayer, the tutorial will automatically close if you take damages - The windows version is now in 64bits and is compiled with the Cygwin toolchain (required for the theora dependancies) - 32 bits builds will not be included until the final release of the game - Added a global game event manager, used atm only to unlock tutorial entries - Many parts of the engine have been refactored to cleanup/fix bugs/add new features





That's all for today, thank you for your support and do not hesitate to talk with us on our discord!

http://discord.gg/planetcentauri