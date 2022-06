Share · View all patches · Build 8987614 · Last edited 29 June 2022 – 15:09:15 UTC by Wendy

Hello Adventurers,

The Patch #4 for Syberia - The World Before is now live! Here is the full patch note:

Added support for Czech and Dutch languages.

Corrected Japanese and Korean translations.

General improvement on the font management, especially on smaller screens.

Fixed an issue linked to the objectives that could lead to a blocker during the landscape comparison puzzle.

We hope these changes will bring you a better experience.