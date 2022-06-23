Patch 5.9 - Viking Event Content

VIKING 2022 EVENT

Now it's finally time to announce this year's Viking Event. A new Skinset, items, clothes, and more are coming with this event!

We are also bringing some minor fixes to the game with the patch.

The event will last for 17 days - from 24.06.2022 to 11.07.2022. We will bring all kinds of mini-events during this time such as Double Game Currency, Experience, Gold Coins, and more!

If you want to know more about the Viking Event contracts and how they work towards the end reward (Viking 2022 Skinbox), visit https://support.playnewz.com/viewarticle?/87-viking-2022-event

Viking 2022 Skinbox



and more!

Character Clothes

and more!

CHANGES & FIXES

Increased the damage of "Sword of the King".

Fixed some spelling mistakes on the English localization.

Fixed some spelling mistakes on some recipe descriptions.

Fixed the Ford Truck back seats.

Fixed the Easter 2022 Egg armor, which had a material error.

The speed of the radiation zone on Tropico has increased by 35%.

Fixed some small map bugs on Colorado v2 in Arcade.

Fixed an issue that happened with the ZK Bus Vehicle.

Fixed a critical bug on the character clothes selection: The owned ones will show up first now, to make it less confusing.

NOTE: We are aware of the situation of some countries not having access to their email address providers anymore. If so, please contact us through the support email.

NOTE2: Please finish your Easter 2022 Contracts. The mission endpoint on the Trading Lounge or Blue Ridge is getting removed on Patch 6.0.

Once again thank you for your great support! Want to support us even more? Make sure to share these updates with your friends and followers!

If you'd like to share suggestions and ideas you have for the game please let us know at https://support.playnewz.com/suggestions

To stay updated regarding the patch and server downtime please follow us on our social media:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Infestation.NewZ

Twitter: https://twitter.com/infestationnewz

Discord: https://playnewz.com/discord

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/c/InfestationTheNewZOfficial

Twitch: https://twitch.tv/infestationthenewz

Website: https://playnewz.com