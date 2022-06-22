Spooky's VR Fix Update

Hello fleshlings! The sun is upon us! Perfect time to stay inside and go to virtual worlds.

The main focus of this update is returning functionality to VR. A new version of Unity allowed the input technology we use to coexist with the Unity input system that works with VR controllers! So - SteamVR and OpenXR controllers are now officially supported!

When you launch the game from Steam there are now two options, one to play using SteamVR and one to play using OpenXR. Depending on your device, one may work better than the other, we recommend trying SteamVR first.

If your VR controllers do not work, you may need to reset the options to defaults. Due to the way our rebindable controls work, there is a chance that it won’t load the defaults and will assume that the VR controls aren’t bound to anything.

The bulk of the work on this update went in to upgrading Unity and making sure that VR worked overall, there’s still some interactions that are a little rough around the edges that we will clean up in the future. Additionally, we were only able to test on a Valve Index, and so while it should be the same on other devices, it might still need some fixing around the edges, and we hope you’ll help us out with that with good bug reports.

All of that out of the way, we did do some other things along the way:

FIXES:

Fixed the UI element for the countdown in the dollhouse not showing appearing

Fixed Specimen 13 spawning in the last 5 rooms breaking the ending sequence of the base mansion

Fixed a duplicate camera in the neutral ending

Fixed Specimen 6’s music restarting when you left his spawn room

Fixed Whiteface’s roots having positioning and material errors

Fixed it being possible to have Spooky appear behind geometry during the ending sequence

Fixed the pause menu being very out of alignment after recentering VR while playing the game

Fixed lighting errors in one small room

Removed Let's Player Rare room due to people misinterpreting it and is no longer accurate for Spooky's HD specifically.

TWEAKS:

Small tweaks on the visuals and timing in the neutral and bad endings of the base mansion

Added a display for what VR SDK is currently active in the options menu

Small tweaks on the nightmare sequence in the dollhouse to make it more unnerving

Took 100ms of sound effect delay off Specimen 6’s audio cue for teleporting behind you

WHAT’S NEXT

Next we are going to fix all the bugs that appeared out of nowhere because we did a major Unity version update. After that, we are working on SOUP. Spooky’s Object Upgrade Project. We’re creating 3d replacements for the remaining 2d sprite objects. And once we’re all SOUPed up, ports will be coming to a console near you!

Thanks for being here, and thanks for playing our game! If you run in to problems please check out our bug thread on the Steam forums - if someone hasn’t reported it yet follow the instructions there and help us get the information we need to fix it.

Useful Links:

Our Twitter

Our Discord