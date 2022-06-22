New Summer-Edition Cards

Hey people!
We have added new cards to Beach, a new Random deck to the faction, and many minor fixes and balance tweaks.
New Beach Cards!
We have also made changes to some grey cards based on community feedback.
Balance Notes and fixes
- Nerfed "Hackers Boss"
- Nerfed enemy "Party People"
- Changes were made to improve Lender's debt mechanics.
- "Tormented Entrepreneur" costs now -200 debt
- Lenders deck has now the "Misleading Advertising" item
- Volatile Stock now Makes +100$ or +50 debt every turn
- Tweaked Year 1 campaigns to make difficulty scale smoothly.
- Fixed deck inspector title label
- Fixed missing card names in the Game Over screen for non-Latin languages
- Added new Sound FX for Beach
- Added new Random Deck for Beach
Changed files in this update