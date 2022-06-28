Update 1.1.4: Control Fixes

It is time to embark on your ship with the latest keyboard shortcut technology!
This new update brings new shortcuts, balancing, and accessibility options.
Added in this patch:
🚀 Most player actions now have keyboard shortcuts
🚀 Fully customizable keyboard shortcuts in the settings menu
🚀 Option to show or hide Storage Bay markers
🚀 Warning window when negative effects occur inside a nebula
Fixed in this patch:
🚀 When a module is destroyed or broken, players can fix it without having to dismiss a crew member
🚀 Various visual glitches
More patches are arriving in the next few weeks so stay tuned!
Thank you for your patience and support as we make Out There: Oceans of Time the experience you've been waiting for.
- Mi-Clos Studio & Modern Wolf
