Update 1.1.4: Control Fixes

It is time to embark on your ship with the latest keyboard shortcut technology!

This new update brings new shortcuts, balancing, and accessibility options.

Added in this patch:

🚀 Most player actions now have keyboard shortcuts

🚀 Fully customizable keyboard shortcuts in the settings menu

🚀 Option to show or hide Storage Bay markers

🚀 Warning window when negative effects occur inside a nebula

Fixed in this patch:

🚀 When a module is destroyed or broken, players can fix it without having to dismiss a crew member

🚀 Various visual glitches

More patches are arriving in the next few weeks so stay tuned!

Thank you for your patience and support as we make Out There: Oceans of Time the experience you've been waiting for.

Mi-Clos Studio & Modern Wolf

