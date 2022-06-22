 Skip to content

Backpack Hero update for 22 June 2022

Tote Hotfix 3

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Bug Fixes:
Fixed an issue where the wrong background could be loaded after loading a save game
Fixed an issue where the wrong character could be loaded
Fixed a glitch where delete carvings could soft-lock the game at the beginning of combat
Fixed an issue with the translation of the emerald bracelet
Fixed a problem with the "flavor" text not displaying as italic
Fixed an issue where disabled carvings could remain unusuable forever

