Bug Fixes:
Fixed an issue where the wrong background could be loaded after loading a save game
Fixed an issue where the wrong character could be loaded
Fixed a glitch where delete carvings could soft-lock the game at the beginning of combat
Fixed an issue with the translation of the emerald bracelet
Fixed a problem with the "flavor" text not displaying as italic
Fixed an issue where disabled carvings could remain unusuable forever
Backpack Hero update for 22 June 2022
Tote Hotfix 3
Bug Fixes:
Changed depots in testingbranch branch