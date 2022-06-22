PATCH 2.3 BETA 1

Hello, explorers!

A smaller update than before, but an important one nonetheless. With features and changes we hope you’ll most certainly enjoy.

To experience this update you have to first switch the Steam branch to “active beta”. You can do so by right-clicking the game in your library and opening Properties. Note this is a beta, so there’s a high chacne of encountering unexpected bugs. Please let us know about them so we can fix them ASAP.

FEATURES

Guitar. Added a guitar with selectable chords to play and relax. Accessible through a new tab in the store: Recreational Goods.

Added proper hand poses for drawers, doors, and physical objects.

AMD FSR is integrated into the game. Players can now choose an upscaling method from TAAU, FSR and DLSS. With a separate sharpness option.

New sounds for all weapons.

Added more atmospheric sounds to locations.

Changes to Pervomay route.

New visuals for backpack and side pouch area indicators.

Discord Rich Presence. Finally you’ll be able to see what your fellow explorers are up to in the Radius just by clicking on their Discord profile.

BALANCE AND CHANGES

New loot places on Kolhoz and Factory.

Reduced amounts of drawers in some shelf types so it's less annoying to search for loot.

Changed bracelet placement in the 1st mission to reduce search time.

Added lighting to buttons on the handheld map.

Grenades no longer explode from the slightest damage.

FIXES