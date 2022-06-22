 Skip to content

No Plan B update for 22 June 2022

Test Branch Update! (Beta 5.0.8)

Share · View all patches · Build 8987194 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changelog

Here's the changelog for the latest test build available right now on the test branch (check out the next chapter to try it).

New content and features

  • Added the version label in the bottom right corner of the screen

Fixes

  • Fixed the weapon camera smoothing (too high)

Reminder: switching to the test branch

In the Steam client, right-click on the game from your library and select "Properties".
Select the "BETAS" tab.
Select the "test" branch listed in the dropdown menu under "Select the beta you would like to opt into".

The game then should automatically update to the test version.

To switch back to the public branch, just select "None" in the betas dropdown.

