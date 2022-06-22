Hotfix 22/06/22

Reverted:
Reverted Player's ability to Sprint. This will be pushed in the next patch after more testing
Updated:
Increased Monster health to 1000
Bug Fixing:
Fixed bug where Monster took damage while stunned
