Bewildered update for 22 June 2022

Hotfix 22/06/22

22 June 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Reverted:
Reverted Player's ability to Sprint. This will be pushed in the next patch after more testing

Updated:
Increased Monster health to 1000

Bug Fixing:
Fixed bug where Monster took damage while stunned

