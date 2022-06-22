Clouzy! Summer Fest

Hey everyone! We have an exciting update for you all today! To celebrate summer officially being here, we are bringing you some summer fun in the world of Clouzy! We've added in a new event with a minigame. You can also unlock some new character customizations as rewards 👀 We hope you all enjoy it. If you haven't already, please consider leaving us a review. You can also join our Discord to talk directly with the dev team 😄 Now onto the patch notes:

Version 1.2.0

New content:

Added the in-game Summer Fest Event

Added a new minigame tied to the event

Added a new chain of special optional quests tied to the event

Added 4 new character customizations as rewards from the event

Added 1 new pet customization as a reward from the event

Added a new cinematic tied to the event

Fixes: