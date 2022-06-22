 Skip to content

Clouzy! update for 22 June 2022

Clouzy! Summer Fest

Clouzy! update for 22 June 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone! We have an exciting update for you all today! To celebrate summer officially being here, we are bringing you some summer fun in the world of Clouzy! We've added in a new event with a minigame. You can also unlock some new character customizations as rewards 👀 We hope you all enjoy it. If you haven't already, please consider leaving us a review. You can also join our Discord to talk directly with the dev team 😄 Now onto the patch notes:

Version 1.2.0

New content:

  • Added the in-game Summer Fest Event
  • Added a new minigame tied to the event
  • Added a new chain of special optional quests tied to the event
  • Added 4 new character customizations as rewards from the event
  • Added 1 new pet customization as a reward from the event
  • Added a new cinematic tied to the event

Fixes:

  • Fixed a bug where you were unable to jump after finishing a recipe in the cooker
  • Fixed a bug where the last cooker upgrade wasn't properly loading
