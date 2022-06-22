Mid week update – Tons of little things.

Hi everyone!

We have a small update for you today!

I’ve been mostly working on small enhancements here and there like planning the night and day cycle, testing the night staff mechanics, doing art tests for the background, trying out different turntable style, adding a new counter, tweaking some simulation, changing the employee salary, adding a new splash screen setup. ( To be enhanced later.)

I’ve also been working on some new core elements which will be featured in a later build. ( I have a good list of things I want to add to the game once the game loop feels more solid. )

The most noticeable addition today might be the subgenre selection menu which now displays the stock amount.

Still, here is a list of things you will find in this build.

Tweaks in the simulation.

Fixes in the loading and saving system.

Night Staff adjustments.

Night and Day cycle ( the sun goes down, etc...still work in progress).

Splash Screen setup. ( work in progress )

Subgenre stock display.

Upgradable counter.

...and a few tweaks and adjustments here and there. ( Like all the vintage record seller subgenres have been changed to be more suited to the characters...)

I’ve also been doing a lot of writing for the game, so we can get to know the characters ever more and have more stories…so...plenty still to come on that front also.

...and with that – here is the update!