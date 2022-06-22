Patch #1 is here!

We're getting a lot of feedback from you and we are grateful to everyone.
We're fixing all of the problems that we can, as well as working on new features.
What's in patch #1?
- added Italian language;
- fixed critical bugs in Chinese language;
- added AZERTY keyboard layout support;
- added markers which show you where to go and what to do;
- fixed some bugs in other localizations;
- fixed problem with re-stocking the freezer task;
Thank you for your feedback, it means a lot to us as we strive to make a good game for all of you. ːsteamhappyː
Changed files in this update