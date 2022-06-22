 Skip to content

Cafe Owner Simulator: Prologue update for 22 June 2022

Patch #1 is here!

Patch #1 is here!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We're getting a lot of feedback from you and we are grateful to everyone.
We're fixing all of the problems that we can, as well as working on new features.

What's in patch #1?

  • added Italian language;
  • fixed critical bugs in Chinese language;
  • added AZERTY keyboard layout support;
  • added markers which show you where to go and what to do;
  • fixed some bugs in other localizations;
  • fixed problem with re-stocking the freezer task;

Thank you for your feedback, it means a lot to us as we strive to make a good game for all of you. ːsteamhappyː

