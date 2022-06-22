Update, Version 20220622

English

##########Content##################

If you kill cats when Alicia is in the group, she will not be happy. (Technically, the relation value will reduce a bit.)

If you ask Zhao Sandao to butch a cat when Alicia is in the group, she will now stop you.

###########System#################

Optimized the way to tell different systems that a pet was captured. It shall be more consistent now.

Exp calculation and the loot calculation are now separated. Capture the pet shall still provide Exp.

###########DEBUG#################

Fixed a bug that you can still get zombie arms if the zombie was captured.

#####RECORDS OF THE WAR IN UKRIANE####

The new entries have been added. The records have been running for more than 97 days.

简体中文

##########Content##################

如果在艾丽西亚在队伍里的时候你杀了猫，她现在会不高兴。（技术上来讲，就是关系度会下降。）

如果你让赵三刀屠宰一只猫的时候艾丽西亚在队伍里，她现在会阻止你。

###########System#################

优化了代码中表达一个宠物被捕获的写法。使效果保持统一。

获得经验和获得掉落物的计算方式现在分开进行。捕获宠物仍然会获得经验。

###########DEBUG#################

修复了就算捕捉了僵尸，这只僵尸还会掉落一臂之力的BUG。

#######乌克兰小剧场####################

加入了6月22日和6月23日的新闻，小剧场已运转超过97天。