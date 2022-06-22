Update, Version 20220622

English
##########Content##################
If you kill cats when Alicia is in the group, she will not be happy. (Technically, the relation value will reduce a bit.)
If you ask Zhao Sandao to butch a cat when Alicia is in the group, she will now stop you.
###########System#################
Optimized the way to tell different systems that a pet was captured. It shall be more consistent now.
Exp calculation and the loot calculation are now separated. Capture the pet shall still provide Exp.
###########DEBUG#################
Fixed a bug that you can still get zombie arms if the zombie was captured.
#####RECORDS OF THE WAR IN UKRIANE####
The new entries have been added. The records have been running for more than 97 days.
简体中文
##########Content##################
如果在艾丽西亚在队伍里的时候你杀了猫，她现在会不高兴。（技术上来讲，就是关系度会下降。）
如果你让赵三刀屠宰一只猫的时候艾丽西亚在队伍里，她现在会阻止你。
###########System#################
优化了代码中表达一个宠物被捕获的写法。使效果保持统一。
获得经验和获得掉落物的计算方式现在分开进行。捕获宠物仍然会获得经验。
###########DEBUG#################
修复了就算捕捉了僵尸，这只僵尸还会掉落一臂之力的BUG。
#######乌克兰小剧场####################
加入了6月22日和6月23日的新闻，小剧场已运转超过97天。
