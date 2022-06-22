Hotfix - Raft 1.03

We have a couple more bug fixes and changes ready for you!

Offline Play

In version 1.0, we blocked players who were not connected to an internet connection from playing. This was due to certain technical issues that appeared when people were playing offline. However, as we have gotten feedback from the 1.0 release, we have decided to allow players to play offline if they really want to. Now, if you are offline, a warning message will appear, letting you know that some features might not work as expected, and bugs may occur, but it gives you the option to keep playing, instead of blocking you completely.

BUG FIXES