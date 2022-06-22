Hotfix 1.0.1.4

Northernfolk!

The game is now out of Early Access and we're very happy to see so many of you enjoying our vision. Our small, indie team has strived to deliver the best experience in the timeframe we declared to keep. We are very sorry to see that the full launch of Frozenheim brought about more issues than we could have expected

We are taking notes, looking at your feedback, and tracking bugs to eliminate. Today marks the release of the first post-launch update aiming to bring further polish to the game and bring it to the state you expected and we strive for.

Changelog v.1.0.1.4

New feature:

Add indicator for hunting areas

Bug fixes:

Fix for multiple crashes in multiplayer

Fix for waves not spawning in some cases on island maps

Improvements for sound ranges

Fix for odin's blessing not working properly in some cases

Fix tech tree costs after use of Odin’s Blessing

Fix for runestone count display issues

Fix for combat abilities on leaving boat

Fixes for deer outline on clients in MP

Fixes for loading multiplayer games

Fix for hero shortcut not working properly in MP

Fix for loading trees in multiplayer game save

Life bars status visible on unit no longer shows different value than one on the unit portrait

Fixed word wrap and letters occasionally being cut in the multiplayer chat

Fixed an optional neutral quest where bandits would not try to destroy a target village

Various fixes for text in different languages

Minor tweaks to new and older maps which should help with units pathfinding

Players no longer are able to be placed on the water in Procedural Maps

Fixed issue with Victory Hall during Multiplayer games

Voice overs will no longer play after leaving campaign mission

The cursor is now correctly updated upon game launch

Fixed Valhalla achievement

AI now add random upgrades for AI Heroes when they gain level

Smoke from Bloomery & Hunters Hut is no longer visible via fog of war

Large and Very Large Procedural Maps will now spawn players in their target spots in Multiplayer

Minor fixes for Wolf (Sigrid) campaign

Minor fixes for Bear (Thorstein) campaign

Minor fixes for few cinematics

Fix for some deposits being underground or impossible to gather on some maps

Fixed levitating buildings in mission 'Revival'

Fixed rocks placement on the cliff in mission 'The Main Land'

Balance changes:

Changed balance of campaign “Rebelion”

Known issue

Players loading in different order to MP hosted from save can cause misplaced Jarl's Homestead for some players



We're continue our work on fixing the issues and improving your experience with Frozenheim. We are very grateful for your support and feedback, and we ale deeply sorry for the trouble many of you experienced in the transition between Early Access and full release.

Our saga continues!

Yours truly,

Paranoid Interactive and Hyperstrange