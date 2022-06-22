 Skip to content

Bewildered update for 22 June 2022

Patch Notes 22/06/22

Build 8986697 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added:
Added onboarding for Monster Abilities
Added 'Stunned' animation to Monster
Added new visuals for Loading Screen
Added new visuals for Enemy Healthbars

Updated:
Updated set-dressing
Updated Nav-mesh area
Updated Credits Scene
Updated Roaming Enemy Fire-rate from 2.5 to 0.3
Updated Sprint Jump Animation by adding extra weight

Removed:
Removed Player's ability to Sprint
Removed Russian from Localization

Bug Fixing:
Addressed bugs where Player could go outside/skip certain areas of the Level
Addressed bug where HUD was on top of the loading screen
Addressed bug where the Player appeared before the Loading Screen
Addressed bug where the Bug Report Tool Menu wasn't closing
Addressed bug where the game didn't continue upon 'Resume'
Addressed bug where saved settings weren't loaded in Main Menu
Addressed bug where saved audio settings weren't loaded in time
Addressed bug where onboarding pop ups appeared before the loading screen
Addressed bug where the ping remained on screen
Addressed 12 more bugs

