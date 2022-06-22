Patch Notes 22/06/22

Added:

Added onboarding for Monster Abilities

Added 'Stunned' animation to Monster

Added new visuals for Loading Screen

Added new visuals for Enemy Healthbars

Updated:

Updated set-dressing

Updated Nav-mesh area

Updated Credits Scene

Updated Roaming Enemy Fire-rate from 2.5 to 0.3

Updated Sprint Jump Animation by adding extra weight

Removed:

Removed Player's ability to Sprint

Removed Russian from Localization

Bug Fixing:

Addressed bugs where Player could go outside/skip certain areas of the Level

Addressed bug where HUD was on top of the loading screen

Addressed bug where the Player appeared before the Loading Screen

Addressed bug where the Bug Report Tool Menu wasn't closing

Addressed bug where the game didn't continue upon 'Resume'

Addressed bug where saved settings weren't loaded in Main Menu

Addressed bug where saved audio settings weren't loaded in time

Addressed bug where onboarding pop ups appeared before the loading screen

Addressed bug where the ping remained on screen

Addressed 12 more bugs