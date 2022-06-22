Hotfix v0.11.77

Share · View all patches · Build 8986575 · Last edited 22 June 2022 – 15:09:17 UTC by Wendy

Hey friends! We've released a little update that not only eradicates certain bugs, but actually makes the game prettier! Check it out as soon as you can!

v0.11.77

Update grass visuals

Research Tree structure slightly altered (reserving space for future awesome updates)

Rafts are now available for crafting from the start, no need to research them

Fixed a bug when the camera was zooming in and out when scrolling throught the inventory

Other bug fixes

Don't forget to share your thoughts in the comments or on our Discord server!

Until we meet again!