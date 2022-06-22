Hotfix v0.11.77

Hey friends! We've released a little update that not only eradicates certain bugs, but actually makes the game prettier! Check it out as soon as you can!
v0.11.77
- Update grass visuals
- Research Tree structure slightly altered (reserving space for future awesome updates)
- Rafts are now available for crafting from the start, no need to research them
- Fixed a bug when the camera was zooming in and out when scrolling throught the inventory
- Other bug fixes
Don't forget to share your thoughts in the comments or on our Discord server!
Until we meet again!
