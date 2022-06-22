 Skip to content

Learning Factory update for 22 June 2022

Hotfix v0.11.77

22 June 2022

Hey friends! We've released a little update that not only eradicates certain bugs, but actually makes the game prettier! Check it out as soon as you can!

v0.11.77
  • Update grass visuals
  • Research Tree structure slightly altered (reserving space for future awesome updates)
  • Rafts are now available for crafting from the start, no need to research them
  • Fixed a bug when the camera was zooming in and out when scrolling throught the inventory
  • Other bug fixes

Don't forget to share your thoughts in the comments or on our Discord server!

Until we meet again!

