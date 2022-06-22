Crusaders!

The update 1.3.6d has arrived! We are continuing to fix the mechanical issues you’ve been reporting, and fixed the Greater Invisibility issue in particular. And we’ve also fixed many items which didn’t work as they should have.

Beware of possible plot spoilers!

And don’t forget to update your mods if you play with them.

Classes & Mechanics

Arcanists have finally realized the full potential of being the lord of the dead, and gained access to level 10 spell slots;

Bestow Curse, Greater wasn't cursing as strongly as it should have—now it gives the right -12 penalties to ability scores;

Decree of Vengeance — DR type has been changed to good;

Desna's Bell Toll, Desna's Lullaby Harp, Tree's Friend buffs no longer apply to all the companions;

Favorite Metamagic now allows to take Favorite Metamagic — Selective;

Fixed the bonus from Profane Ascension;

Fixed the incorrect appliance of Cookie For a Song buff while resting on the Azata Island;

Fixed the incorrect duration of all resting buffs from Azata Island;

Fixed the issues with Warpriest and Combat Healer, when it was possible to make any spell quickened;

Greater Invisibility didn't give the flat-footed bonus – fixed;

Inspire Ferocity now buffs the caster;

Physical damage will be blocked correctly now, if the target has more than one immunity to damage type;

Purifier's Celestial Armor feat now halves the weight of armor, as it should;

Some shadows considered themselves half-elves instead of undead. We reminded them that they had died a long time ago;

The coup de grace DC was displayed incorrectly – fixed;

The Promise of Power ability was granted by the wrong relic – fixed.

Items

Bearer Of Sorrow fauchard now deals an extra attack as intended;

Blood Red Cleaver now deals damage as an oversized weapon;

Charred Bulwark now correctly grants its wielder immunity to cold;

Cloak of the Ancient Herald no longer causes friendly characters to get dazed;

Counterfeit Darek Sunhammer's Jewelry didn't have a pretty icon – fixed;

Divine Dismissal now correctly uses character's level instead of caster level;

Mithral Heavy Shields were too heavy – fixed;

Radiance now properly gives spell resistance 5 + character level;

Ring of Planar Protection now has a description;

Spell DC for the Crushing Cold handaxe was defined by the wielder's charisma instead of intelligence – fixed;

Storyteller's Ring now works with all fire spells and effects;

The Longsword of Right extra damage now bypasses damage reduction as intended;

Using Holy Disruption Heavy Mace +3 triggers the correct effect now;

Golden Dragon stopped dealing damage to themselves and their allies with their breath ability while wearing the Bound of Possibility;

We allowed Aivu to equip the Ultimate Predator knee pads, so she's the most ferocious dragon now!

