Test Branch Update! (Beta 5.0.7)

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Changelog

Here's the changelog for the latest test build available right now on the test branch (check out the next chapter to try it).

New content and features

Added the lower/upper storey buttons in the map editor

Improvements

Tweaked the mission rewards and possible paths inside the campaign chapters

Improved the stunned markers

Randomized the ambient light intensity

Fixes

Fixed the campaign map sizes

Fixed the stun animation in certain cases

Reminder: switching to the test branch

In the Steam client, right-click on the game from your library and select "Properties".

Select the "BETAS" tab.

Select the "test" branch listed in the dropdown menu under "Select the beta you would like to opt into".

The game then should automatically update to the test version.

To switch back to the public branch, just select "None" in the betas dropdown.