Test Branch Update! (Beta 5.0.7)

Changelog
Here's the changelog for the latest test build available right now on the test branch (check out the next chapter to try it).
New content and features
- Added the lower/upper storey buttons in the map editor
Improvements
- Tweaked the mission rewards and possible paths inside the campaign chapters
- Improved the stunned markers
- Randomized the ambient light intensity
Fixes
- Fixed the campaign map sizes
- Fixed the stun animation in certain cases
Reminder: switching to the test branch
In the Steam client, right-click on the game from your library and select "Properties".
Select the "BETAS" tab.
Select the "test" branch listed in the dropdown menu under "Select the beta you would like to opt into".
The game then should automatically update to the test version.
To switch back to the public branch, just select "None" in the betas dropdown.
Changed depots in test branch