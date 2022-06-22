Title Chase

June's v1.4.7 update fixes a fistful of niggling bugs, whilst also introducing its fair share of new content - including our first taste of vehicles, as wheelchairs & crutches give more mobility to injured characters! Modders may be interested to know that the game also now reads any correctly named additions to the belt sprites/textures to bring more variety to those. Dozens of (low quality) themes from older games have also been added with one eye on replacing them if you weren't already nostalgic for them!

As ever, the fine print can be found towards the end of the manual:

http://www.mdickie.com/guides/wempire.pdf