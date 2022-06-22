【2022.06.22nd】Update and Maintenance Notice

Dear players:

Myth of Empires will undergo a temporary maintenance on June 22 from 23:00 to 01:00 UTC the following morning (two hours). Make sure to log off before then to avoid any losses. Maintenance time may be extended as needed. Thank you for your understanding.

We are fixing issues based on player feedback and will continue to do so. Here are the changes included in this update:

New Additions:

1.Added Heavy Penetration talent for bows, crossbows, and throwing weapons

2.Added Heavy Penetration items and related recipes

3.Added Physique talents: Stability I, Stability II

4.Added Shield talent: Rock Solid

5.Added Taming talents: Intimidation I, Intimidation II

6.Added Boundary Marker Structure value and other related guild tech

Optimizations and Adjustments:

1.Warriors and mounts placed in the Guild Depot no longer occupy their original owner’s subordinate slots

2.Boundary Markers can now only be placed on the ground

3.Large mount structures now deal extra damage to generals

4.The decay speed of large mount structures has been reduced to 20% of the original value

5.Optimized number of slots and unlock conditions for traits shown after mount is born

6.Adjusted taming level of rhinos and elephants to reduce damage dealt by hunting talents

Bug Fixes:

1.Fixed bug where equipment would not be worn properly due to character size

2.Fixed bug preventing some players from properly receiving Season Contribution

Season 2 Content:

1.Season 2 time: June 24 at 16:00 UTC until September 24 at 16:00 UTC

2.Adjusted some parameters for Season 2: Player’s EXP and Proficiency acquisition speed have been increased, increased growth speed of large mounts, and greatly reduced crafting and maintenance time. For specific changes, see: [https://www.mythofempires.com/newsall/news/2022/0622/276.html]

3.Points rewarded for becoming Prefect have been increased from 300,000 to 500,000

4.Once Renown reaches 300,000, getting more Renown will no longer yield Season Points

5.Optimized Evergreen Tree rewards

6.Sky Lantern rewards have been significantly optimized, and new items have been added.

If you encounter any problems while downloading, installing, or entering the game, please contact customer service.

Thank you again for your support!