Inventory improvements Update

With this latest update we have reworked the entire inventory systems functionality to fix most issues and to make interactions with it more consistent. For the players it works the same but without the issues it previously had. We've also improved loading times, fixed several issues with animals and much more!

Fixed an issue where loaded ammo wasn’t saved when quitting the game

Fixed an issue where items could swap to inventory or backpack on their own

The backpack can now be grabbed only from the top to improve its functionality

Fixed an issue where animals could run behind the map border where player can’t reach them

Fixed an issue where weapons would play several sounds at once

Fixed an issue where toggle grab type would also affect usable objects like .303 bolt and scope zeroing knob.

Loading to the Bulgaria map and back to the lodge takes significantly less time and resources. This should also solve crashing issues on these instances.

Fixed a rare issue where shotguns ammo box would disappear

Fixed a lag spike when grabbing optics in Bulgaria map for the first time

Fixed an issue where books wouldn’t ungrab when traveling between outposts in the Bulgaria map while holding a book

Fixed an issue where the .303's scope’s camera was on when loading to game with the rifle on your back.

Fixed an issue where loading another save without quitting wouldn’t reset properly and both saves would be loaded simultaneously