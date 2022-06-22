Inventory improvements Update

Hello Hunters!
With this latest update we have reworked the entire inventory systems functionality to fix most issues and to make interactions with it more consistent. For the players it works the same but without the issues it previously had. We've also improved loading times, fixed several issues with animals and much more!
Inventory system rework
- The whole inventory systems functionality was reworked*
- More consistent interactions
- Fixes most issues players have encountered with the inventory interactions
- All fixed issues are listed in the Improvements section
- All item locations had to be reset for this change so visit the store to get your things again.
New Features
- Added a reset button for grab offset settings
- Added a Short version of the latest patch notes to the main menu
- Separated the scope rail and the scope for .303 rifle. You can now set the scope to different positions on the rail. The rail is only visible when scope is attached or held in hand.
Animal Changes
- Fixed several issues related to animal need times
- Fixed issues where animals would stand and walk in place before / during / after need times or when they were spooked
- Fixed several issues with animations
Improvements
-
Fixed an issue where loaded ammo wasn’t saved when quitting the game
-
Fixed an issue where items could swap to inventory or backpack on their own
-
The backpack can now be grabbed only from the top to improve its functionality
-
Fixed an issue where animals could run behind the map border where player can’t reach them
-
Fixed an issue where weapons would play several sounds at once
-
Fixed an issue where toggle grab type would also affect usable objects like .303 bolt and scope zeroing knob.
-
Loading to the Bulgaria map and back to the lodge takes significantly less time and resources. This should also solve crashing issues on these instances.
-
Fixed a rare issue where shotguns ammo box would disappear
-
Fixed a lag spike when grabbing optics in Bulgaria map for the first time
-
Fixed an issue where books wouldn’t ungrab when traveling between outposts in the Bulgaria map while holding a book
-
Fixed an issue where the .303's scope’s camera was on when loading to game with the rifle on your back.
-
Fixed an issue where loading another save without quitting wouldn’t reset properly and both saves would be loaded simultaneously
-
We have reworked the whole inventory systems functionality. This means that it is now more consistently working, fixes most issues and bugs players have faced with the current one and gives us more flexibility for the future.
Hope you guys enjoy this update! Let us know in the forums or our discord what you think. Happy hunting!
