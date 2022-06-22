V.0.1.11 - Hotfix!

-Fixed ai spazzing when trying to attack player foundations.
-Fixed group size only allowing for 4 players should be 5.
-Tweaked herbal salve to heal more than it was to help more in beginning with health from +8 hp to +15 hp.
-Tweaked building mechanics to make cliff face building easier.
-Tweaked Big chain collision to allow better movement around them.
-Tweaked crafting list to reflect tutorial better.
-Tweaked tree collisions so players don't get stuck.
-Fixed starter shield requiring 10 stone instead of 10 branches.
-Fixed well not have proper access when placed.
-Fixed building pieces being able to be placed inside of each other.
-Fixed not being able to build in deeper water(don't forget to breath... ).
-Fixed enemy village in human area not having walls.
-Fixed potential soul altar UI issues.
-Fixed carts affecting guild/private bases when a private cart in brought into guild base or vice versa.
Changed files in this update