V.0.1.11 - Hotfix!

-Fixed ai spazzing when trying to attack player foundations.

-Fixed group size only allowing for 4 players should be 5.

-Tweaked herbal salve to heal more than it was to help more in beginning with health from +8 hp to +15 hp.

-Tweaked building mechanics to make cliff face building easier.

-Tweaked Big chain collision to allow better movement around them.

-Tweaked crafting list to reflect tutorial better.

-Tweaked tree collisions so players don't get stuck.

-Fixed starter shield requiring 10 stone instead of 10 branches.

-Fixed well not have proper access when placed.

-Fixed building pieces being able to be placed inside of each other.

-Fixed not being able to build in deeper water(don't forget to breath... ).

-Fixed enemy village in human area not having walls.

-Fixed potential soul altar UI issues.

-Fixed carts affecting guild/private bases when a private cart in brought into guild base or vice versa.