V1.2.0 - Replayability update

Previously, once you’d completed a level, you could only reset it and play again. Now, you can restore random bees and objects back to the levels one by one, to choose your challenge level. It can be tougher than expected to find the location of a single, randomly placed bee!

There’s also a playtime display for each level, shown on the pause screen and also once you’ve completed a level! This and the rest of the fixes / additions that have been added are all from the end of game survey that many of you have completed! So thank you very much for all your ideas!

Changelog

ADDED - Ability to restore individual bees / objects back to the painting randomly so you can play again.

ADDED - Time taken to complete each level is shown on the win screen and the pause screen

ADDED - Game logo shows localised in the selected language

ADDED - Option to disable menu twitching animations

ADDED - Press escape to exit erase mode

ADDED - Save icon next to the save slots to make it clearer that’s what they are

CHANGED - Erasing progress for a level is no longer click and drag

FIXED - German achievement translation mistakes (Das Pilz -> Der Pilz)

FIXED - Window name is empty (it’s meant to show the game name and version, localised).

FIXED - Hidden config option to change the total number of save slots doesn’t actually do anything

FIXED - Trash sound effect plays even if nothing happened when erasing level progress

FIXED - Resume game button plays 2 click sound effects

FIXED - Mouse between fullscreen and warning button on menu spams the hover sound

FIXED - Mouse controls on help screen now show the correct controls when they have been changed.