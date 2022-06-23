BBQ Recipe pack out now! ☀️🥓🍹

Hi Chefs!👨‍🍳

From June 23 to 7 July, we invite you to check out the Steam Summer Sale☀️ and the delightful things we have done for you!

For the sunny summer time we have prepared for you new dishes related to the theme of summer barbecue!

Previously we worked on the Pizza Improved🍕, today I came to you with new recipes for the base game Cooking Simulator. We know that you like to cook in the kitchen, now you have the opportunity to use our grill for more recipes.

That's not all! We've added some new features, and fixed a few things too, which you can read about in the changelog below.

Features:

Added 3 new products - Halloumi, pork ribs and white sausage

- Halloumi, pork ribs and white sausage Added one new spice - Ground coffee

- Ground coffee Added 13 BBQ themed recipes - A little surprise, get in on the game and find out what's on the grill today ! You'll also find new dishes in the leaderboards !

- A little surprise, get in on the game and find out what's on the ! You'll also find in the ! Added possibility to change keybindings of changing preset of GN Container drawer action

of changing preset of GN Container drawer action New animated menu background

Bugfixes:

Fixed keybindings of changing preset of GN Container Drawer action on AZERTY keyboards

Fixed bug causing picking up bemar to pick up multiple ones

Adjusted width of pipette stream to allow for more precise seasoning of small/thin products

to allow for more precise seasoning of Fixed " enter recipe details " and " change recipe version " inputs in base game Custom Menu

" and " " inputs in base game Minor bug fixes to recipes app in Pizza

Fixed bug making some of filters on leaderboards to not work properly for players without Food Network DLC

I hope you enjoy the changes and the new things we've added. We invite you to check it out and have fun!

Happy Cooking!👨‍🍳