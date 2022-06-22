Golf With Your Friends – Bouncy Castle Course Linux Issues

Hey there Golfers!

We are aware of some graphical issues that are occurring with the Bouncy Castle update for Linux players. This has lead to an inconsistency in version numbers that meant Linux players were not able to play with Windows and Mac players.

A patch has been deployed to fix this, however the Bouncy Castle Course still has graphical issues on the Linux setups we have tested. Therefore, we have temporarily disabled the purchase of the new course from Linux devices.

Whilst we work to resolve these issues, we would recommend that Linux users avoid playing the new course with PC/Mac hosts, feel free to continue to play all other courses and game modes as normal.

FAQ:

Can I buy the Bouncy Castle Course?

We have disabled purchasing from a Linux device whilst we look into this, but you can still purchase it from a Mac/Windows device.

I am a Linux user, what happens if I try to play the Bouncy Castle Course?

You may experience graphical artefacts that substantially hinder your play experience. You can play the course in full, but your gameplay experience will not be what we intended, and you do so at your own risk.

Can I play with the new cosmetics?

The Racing Pack and Summer Party Pack are separate to the Bouncy Castle course and are working as intended on Linux.

When will the Bouncy Castle Course be available on Linux?



We are currently looking into the issue and will provide and update when we have one. In the interim feel free to place your bug reports on the “Report A Problem” sub forum.

That's all for now, Golfers! Keep an eye on our page for any further updates! 🏌️‍♂️

