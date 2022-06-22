Share · View all patches · Build 8986073 · Last edited 22 June 2022 – 15:06:19 UTC by Wendy

Hey everyone

Today, we are launching the DX version of Firegirl! The good news is that you already own it if you purchased Firegirl before!

Here's how we are updating the current build to the DX build:

Firegirl 1.026 "DX" Patch notes

Bug fixes

Fixed enemy placement issues in the forest

Fixed a certain big enemy's collisions in its second encounter

Fixed spelling mistakes

Improvements

Improved performance. We worked on and updated parts of our rendering pipeline. There should be performance improvements but this is highly dependent on hardware.

Improved stability

New features

Steam Deck compatibility. Firegirl is now playable on Steam Deck! Please let us know how it plays in the community hub!

Steam achievements. We added 21 Steam achievements. Almost all of them are retroactive so they should unlock as you load your previous save!

Please let us know what you think of the "DeluXe" edition of the game and have a nice achievement hunt!

As always, thanks for playing!

Julien