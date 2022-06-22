Update 1.4!

Share · View all patches · Build 8985835 · Last edited 22 June 2022 – 13:09:21 UTC by Wendy

Weather System (the weather changes every 15-20 minutes)



Changed the system of day/night cycle



Increased the stack and also reduce the weight of resources

Changed the craft of some items

Reduced the size of the game files

More optimization

Reduced enemy pursuit range and view range.

Added mutant



Added new weapons

Added more sounds

Other bug fixs

I'm working on a new map that includes 3 biomes, will be added to the game very soon



New map

Electricity system

Fishing

Pet

Event System

More mini games

More type transports

And much more

Don't forget to offer ideas to improve the game and report any bugs you find.