Update 1.4!

Hi friends, a new update 1.4v is available for download!
In Update:
- Weather System (the weather changes every 15-20 minutes)
- Changed the system of day/night cycle
- Increased the stack and also reduce the weight of resources
- Changed the craft of some items
- Reduced the size of the game files
- More optimization
- Reduced enemy pursuit range and view range.
- Added mutant
- Added new weapons
- Added more sounds
- Other bug fixs
I'm working on a new map that includes 3 biomes, will be added to the game very soon
Roadmap for future updates:
New map
Electricity system
Fishing
Pet
Event System
More mini games
More type transports
And much more
Changed files in this update