Survival: Lost Way update for 22 June 2022

Update 1.4!

Build 8985835

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Hi friends, a new update 1.4v is available for download!
In Update:
  • Weather System (the weather changes every 15-20 minutes)
  • Changed the system of day/night cycle
  • Increased the stack and also reduce the weight of resources
  • Changed the craft of some items
  • Reduced the size of the game files
  • More optimization
  • Reduced enemy pursuit range and view range.
  • Added mutant
  • Added new weapons
  • Added more sounds
  • Other bug fixs

I'm working on a new map that includes 3 biomes, will be added to the game very soon

Roadmap for future updates:

New map
Electricity system
Fishing
Pet
Event System
More mini games
More type transports
And much more

Don't forget to offer ideas to improve the game and report any bugs you find.
