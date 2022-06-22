Day 1 Patch

Hello players! We are bringing you a day one patch to address some important bugs and a bit of balancing. You can see some more details below.

Balancing:

Adjusted the balance of the boss encounter.

Bugfixes:

Fixed issue with the upgrade shop not opening.12 Upgrades are now available.

Fixed issue with final boss music doubleing.

Fixed various smaller UI and gameplay bugs.

Fixed various controller suport related bugs.

Spacial thanks to [BSD]DATA78Lux for for pointing out the issue with the upgrades among others in their review and thank you all for playing our game!

If you can, please take the time to write a review to let us know your thoughts and expiriences of the game!

Happy travels!