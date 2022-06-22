POLITY - v1.1.8: Changelog

Changelog
[1.1.8] - 2022-06-22
Added
-Added a new Citizenship XP icon.
-Added a new UI formed as icons (for idle and running states) to show where the Avatar is when the camera is not-on-it.
-Added Chat-Balloon-styled name tags for NPCs, Cities and Buildings while interacting with them.
Improved
-Improved the ‘Well-Deserved Gift’ screen.
-Improved the ‘Crop-Fan’ info box.
-Improved the ‘Upgrade-Machine’ info box.
-Improved the NPC and Building Clicking Interaction by adding a flashlight.
-Improved the Backpack actions while interacting with other UIs’ such as the Storage, the Mercantile Dock Contest, etc.
-Improved the ‘Lobby’ panel.
-Improved receiving the notification by grouping them.
-Improved the Shop Panels.
-Improved the camera angle after the avatar is landed.
-Improved the University panel by changing the colour of available professions.
-Improved the Profession and Decorating Mode-Swing.
Removed
-Removed the ‘Trade Wars’ count (for now).
-Removed the ‘Invite a Friend’ and ‘Win-Win Invitation’ (for now).
Fixed
-Fixed the bug in the Forestry Place’s Door.
-Fixed the bug in click states.
-Fixed the bug in the Resolution of Farm-Based actions.
-Fixed some major bugs in scroll-included panels.
-Fixed the bug in clicking some spots that the avatar cannot walk.
-Fixed the bug in planting the first wheat.
-Fixed the bug that occurs while changing Avatar animations.
-Fixed the bug in the Leaderboard.
-Fixed the bug in the Decoration Shop.
-Fixed the bug in the City Title on the Location List.
-Fixed the in-game Map-related bugs.
Working On
-Working on developing the NPC quests.
-Working on testing new features that were added to the Governing System.
-Working on the balance system of the Presidency and Citizenship to improve the game dynamic.
-Working on Profession Levels and a temporary solution for the high-level players until new levels arrive.
-Working on a new craft machine.
-Working on the quest system and its variety to get to the in-game world.
-Working on more UI animations.
