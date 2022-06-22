POLITY - v1.1.8: Changelog

Changelog

[1.1.8] - 2022-06-22

Added

-Added a new Citizenship XP icon.

-Added a new UI formed as icons (for idle and running states) to show where the Avatar is when the camera is not-on-it.

-Added Chat-Balloon-styled name tags for NPCs, Cities and Buildings while interacting with them.

Improved

-Improved the ‘Well-Deserved Gift’ screen.

-Improved the ‘Crop-Fan’ info box.

-Improved the ‘Upgrade-Machine’ info box.

-Improved the NPC and Building Clicking Interaction by adding a flashlight.

-Improved the Backpack actions while interacting with other UIs’ such as the Storage, the Mercantile Dock Contest, etc.

-Improved the ‘Lobby’ panel.

-Improved receiving the notification by grouping them.

-Improved the Shop Panels.

-Improved the camera angle after the avatar is landed.

-Improved the University panel by changing the colour of available professions.

-Improved the Profession and Decorating Mode-Swing.

Removed

-Removed the ‘Trade Wars’ count (for now).

-Removed the ‘Invite a Friend’ and ‘Win-Win Invitation’ (for now).

Fixed

-Fixed the bug in the Forestry Place’s Door.

-Fixed the bug in click states.

-Fixed the bug in the Resolution of Farm-Based actions.

-Fixed some major bugs in scroll-included panels.

-Fixed the bug in clicking some spots that the avatar cannot walk.

-Fixed the bug in planting the first wheat.

-Fixed the bug that occurs while changing Avatar animations.

-Fixed the bug in the Leaderboard.

-Fixed the bug in the Decoration Shop.

-Fixed the bug in the City Title on the Location List.

-Fixed the in-game Map-related bugs.

Working On

-Working on developing the NPC quests.

-Working on testing new features that were added to the Governing System.

-Working on the balance system of the Presidency and Citizenship to improve the game dynamic.

-Working on Profession Levels and a temporary solution for the high-level players until new levels arrive.

-Working on a new craft machine.

-Working on the quest system and its variety to get to the in-game world.

-Working on more UI animations.