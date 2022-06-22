Welcome to the “Strategy” new English version！

Thanks to the majority of players for their love and support for the "Strategy" game all the time, with the unremitting efforts of all the research and development, "Strategy" ushered in a major update today (June 22). In order to bring you the most exotic and interesting card game experience, "Strategy" will continue to optimize and upgrade the gameplay and performance of the game.

In this update, in order to enrich the players' immersive experience of the plot content, and to bring you more high-quality play fun, we have made bold changes to the plot. The charming dual protagonists will officially debut today, which greatly increases the player's independent choice space and game fun.



In addition, in order to facilitate global players to jointly explore the ups and downs of the infinite streaming story, after multiple debugging, we have officially added all the content of the English version. So, welcome to play the English version of the Strategy game! As the focus of this update, the English version of "Strategy" will be continuously optimized and improved as the game content increases.

The following are other optimizations in this update:

New game scenes with more diverse styles: "Nasty Campus Gala" of horror-style, "Turret in Mist" of cyberpunk-style ;



Optimize the monsters of different levels in the game, and the art performance is more refined; Added in-game elite monster models.

We look forward to your experience and feedback，so head on over to our Steam store page and enjoy your favorite Strategy card game!

