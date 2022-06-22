 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Rumble Runners update for 22 June 2022

Patch v1.2.1

Share · View all patches · Build 8985700 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi y'all, I've just set a new patch live to Update v1.2, that solves some of the bugs and issues that were found.
This patch also includes a change in online multiplayer, where you will now see someone's Steam Username on top of their golem and in the chat!

Here's an overview of what's changed.
Changelog v1.2.1:

  • Golem Customiser starts with right button hovered.
  • Launchpads display particles again for clients.
  • Stardust don't linger for a bit after picked up.
  • Stardust pick-ups show their particles again.
  • Powerup pick-ups show their particles again.
  • Steam Name now shows up above your golem, instead of Golem Name.
  • Steam Name now shows in the dialogue boxes, instead of Golem Name.
  • Messages now fit nicer in the dialogue box and are easier to read.

Thank you for your patience!

  • The Game Master
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link