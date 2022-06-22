Patch v1.2.1

Hi y'all, I've just set a new patch live to Update v1.2, that solves some of the bugs and issues that were found.

This patch also includes a change in online multiplayer, where you will now see someone's Steam Username on top of their golem and in the chat!

Here's an overview of what's changed.

Changelog v1.2.1:

Golem Customiser starts with right button hovered.

Launchpads display particles again for clients.

Stardust don't linger for a bit after picked up.

Stardust pick-ups show their particles again.

Powerup pick-ups show their particles again.

Steam Name now shows up above your golem, instead of Golem Name.

Steam Name now shows in the dialogue boxes, instead of Golem Name.

Messages now fit nicer in the dialogue box and are easier to read.

Thank you for your patience!