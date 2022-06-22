Patch v1.2.1

Hi y'all, I've just set a new patch live to Update v1.2, that solves some of the bugs and issues that were found.
This patch also includes a change in online multiplayer, where you will now see someone's Steam Username on top of their golem and in the chat!
Here's an overview of what's changed.
Changelog v1.2.1:
- Golem Customiser starts with right button hovered.
- Launchpads display particles again for clients.
- Stardust don't linger for a bit after picked up.
- Stardust pick-ups show their particles again.
- Powerup pick-ups show their particles again.
- Steam Name now shows up above your golem, instead of Golem Name.
- Steam Name now shows in the dialogue boxes, instead of Golem Name.
- Messages now fit nicer in the dialogue box and are easier to read.
Thank you for your patience!
- The Game Master
